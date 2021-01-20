Lincoln Capital LLC Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 21.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 8.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.36. 1,431,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,830. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.55. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.86%.

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total value of $1,699,777.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.63.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

