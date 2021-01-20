Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 283 ($3.70).

Get The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) alerts:

Shares of GYM stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.77) on Monday. The Gym Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The stock has a market cap of £351.86 million and a PE ratio of -13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 216.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 169.35.

In other The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) news, insider John Treharne sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total value of £1,020,000 ($1,332,636.53). Also, insider Mark George bought 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £598.40 ($781.81).

About The Gym Group plc (GYM.L)

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group plc (GYM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.