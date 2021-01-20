Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,093 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,663,000 after buying an additional 754,872 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 30,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 376,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

