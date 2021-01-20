Liberty One Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.19 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $174.70. The firm has a market cap of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

