Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $844,000 Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Envestnet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

ENV opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -668.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $92.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other Envestnet news, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $211,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,167.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $456,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,726,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

