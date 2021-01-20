Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $17.16 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 3.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average is $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,069.42, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $84.12.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

