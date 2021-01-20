Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $14.49 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises 2.7% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at $34,947,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $1,096,320.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

