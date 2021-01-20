Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 95,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

