Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $239.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.11.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $295.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

