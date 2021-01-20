Liberty One Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

SDY opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average is $98.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $110.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

