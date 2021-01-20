Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,720. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

