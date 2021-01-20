Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 91,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,196. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.