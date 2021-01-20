Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 91,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,196. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $67.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.80.

