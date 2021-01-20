Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,844 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 37,713 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,593,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.38. 1,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,150. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.68 and a one year high of $125.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average of $112.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

