Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,963 Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $9,924,000. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 662,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 25,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.16. 222,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,805. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.