Liberty Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.10 Million Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,000. Ecolab accounts for about 1.8% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,466,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,206,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 95,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,042,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 60,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.57.

ECL traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.79 and its 200-day moving average is $205.85. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total value of $2,197,837.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.