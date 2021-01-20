Liberty Capital Management Inc. Invests $989,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,944 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 718,852 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after purchasing an additional 572,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,379,000 after purchasing an additional 369,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $37.35. 71,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,985,264. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.