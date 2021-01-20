Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,420 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,484,000 after acquiring an additional 240,404 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.37. 111,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,696. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $85.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

