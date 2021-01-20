Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,105 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,105 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,916,000. Intuit comprises about 3.6% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Intuit by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Intuit by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after acquiring an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after acquiring an additional 581,028 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.25.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.48. 112,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,159. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.08.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

