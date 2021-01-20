Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 54.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $155.51. 64,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,039. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $160.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.46.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

