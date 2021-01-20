Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IBM traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $130.05. The stock had a trading volume of 265,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,460. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

