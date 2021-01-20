Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. Packaging Co. of America makes up about 1.3% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 136,374 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,010,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,216,000 after purchasing an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,715,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,516 shares of company stock worth $6,194,032. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $140.58. 20,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,452. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $148.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day moving average is $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.