LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Holdings Cut by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. LHC Group accounts for approximately 2.6% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of LHC Group worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $987,151,000 after acquiring an additional 26,581 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,731,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $301,906,000 after buying an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,764,000 after buying an additional 77,069 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 227,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,301,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2,304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.80.

LHC Group stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,649. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

