Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Short Interest Update

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,040,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the December 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 242,357 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $4,883,493.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,493.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 75,782 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,283,747.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,458.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,566,760 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,362. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after acquiring an additional 672,310 shares in the last quarter. Hall Kathryn A. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,074 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,758 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 548,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 721,764 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 339,173 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LEVI. Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

