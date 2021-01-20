Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.19

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 2952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on LESL. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.17.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $160,946,956.00. Insiders sold a total of 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910 over the last ninety days.

About Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

