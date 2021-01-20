Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 44.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,007,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $313.14 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.20 and its 200-day moving average is $342.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.71.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

