Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 27 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,463,950,000 after purchasing an additional 119,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,772,374,000 after buying an additional 59,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,090,000 after buying an additional 50,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded up $67.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,794.75. The stock had a trading volume of 70,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,600. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,843.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,764.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,613.23. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

