Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 839 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 685.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after purchasing an additional 895,300 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.64.

