Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.46.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,998. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $161.78.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

