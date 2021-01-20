Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 78 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,385 shares of company stock worth $25,081,562. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.47. 38,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

