Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PTON. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 402.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 104.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 344.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total transaction of $572,311.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,197 shares of company stock valued at $86,479,956. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTON stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.14. 111,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,150,146. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,144.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average is $103.65.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.14.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

