Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases 10,250 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,418,000 after buying an additional 590,298 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 656,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 31,685 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Insiders bought a total of 10,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. 211,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,503,314. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

