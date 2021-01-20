Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,735,000 after buying an additional 659,330 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,837,000 after purchasing an additional 333,487 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Roku to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.78.

ROKU traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $430.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,189. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of -516.83 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $438.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.85 and its 200-day moving average is $227.48.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

