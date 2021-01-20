Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total value of $238,351.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,873. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $459.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.59. The stock has a market cap of $188.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

