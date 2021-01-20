Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Buys 3,590 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC owned 1.61% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,393. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81.

