LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft’s (LNXSF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

LNXSF opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.