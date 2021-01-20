Lantz Financial LLC Sells 946 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 540,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,105 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,603,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. 1,589,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,426. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

