Lantz Financial LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 67,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in General Electric by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in General Electric by 99,900.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 183,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. 63,263,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,455,859. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

