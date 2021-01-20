Lantz Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $873,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,632,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

NYSE:LLY traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.48. 7,041,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $199.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.