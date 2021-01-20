Lantz Financial LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Analog Devices by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $1,245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,503.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,376,998. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $160.54. 2,971,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $161.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.76.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.46.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

