Lantz Financial LLC Buys 2,066 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,247 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,593,000 after buying an additional 1,089,231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after buying an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $730,553,000 after buying an additional 537,107 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,138,276.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

