Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Short Interest Update

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 64,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 28,566 shares during the period. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.54.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

