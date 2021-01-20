Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $130.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 cut Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Landstar System from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $153.34. The company had a trading volume of 383,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average of $129.96. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $154.27.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

