Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.85

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 3786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $966.50 million, a P/E ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.80 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,069 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 5.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

