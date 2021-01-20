Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the December 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $83.22 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.56). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

