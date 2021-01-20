Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Hits New 12-Month High at $589.97

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $589.97 and last traded at $573.17, with a volume of 9189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $580.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $496.55 and its 200 day moving average is $395.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,758 shares of company stock valued at $26,985,698 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 1.0% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

