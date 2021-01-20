Lake Street Financial LLC Takes $247,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,621 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $9,248,000. Darrell & King LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 349,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 783.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,739,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

