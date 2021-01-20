Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 540 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,255,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.33. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

