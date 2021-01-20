Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 25,800 Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Ideanomics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDEX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ideanomics in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ideanomics by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 507,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 1,341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,386,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,442 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $798.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. Ideanomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 998.07% and a negative return on equity of 212.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter.

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

