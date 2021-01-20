Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 22 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 121,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 43,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after acquiring an additional 48,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $507.38 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $477.58 and its 200 day moving average is $446.65. The company has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,246 shares of company stock worth $18,220,461. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

