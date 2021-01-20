Lake Street Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMB. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 155,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,787 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.85. 304,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,402. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

